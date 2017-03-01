Forest Lake Events

Haiti benefit concert

Tri-M is hosting the second annual benefits concert at Forest Lake Senior High School Friday March 3 at 6 p.m. featuring Paige Parucci, Grayson DeWolfe of Time Atlas, Early Eyes, and the Forest Lake Jazz Band. Tickets are $6 at the door and all the proceeds from tickets and other donations will help fund music programming in Haiti. Donations of musical instruments will also be accepted.

Mini golf pub crawl

The Forest Lake American Legion Post 225, 355 W. Broadway, will host a mini golf pub crawl with registration at noon and a shotgun start beginning at 1 p.m. March 4. The cost is $25 per person. The costume theme is any music group or singer. Costumes are not mandatory. Registration forms are available at post225.com.

FTD support group

A frontotemporal degeneration caregiver support group will meet the first Tuesday of every month beginning March 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hardwood Creek Library, Room L14, 19955 Forest Lake Blvd. N. in Forest Lake. FTD is the most prevalent form of dementia for individuals under 60 in the US; roughly 60 percent of cases occur in people 45 to 64 years old. The hallmark of FTD is gradual, progressive decline in behavior or language, with memory usually relatively preserved.

Lose weight, stop smoking, and relieve stress

Health Awareness Clinics will be conducting two free to the public hypnosis seminars. The first free seminar (a donation of $5 is appreciated) will be at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the library located at 224 3rd St. N in Stillwater. The second free seminar will be held in Forest Lake March 15 at the VFW located at 556 12th St. SW. Anyone 16 and over is welcome to attend.