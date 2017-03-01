Goodwill to offer Girl Scout cookies at select locations; Goodwill shoppers and donors can make one stop to support two local nonprofits

Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota is partnering with Girl Scouts River Valleys to bring cookies to select retail locations including 41 stores around the Twin Cities metro and beyond. The Forest Lake store will be featuring the cookies every Sunday through March 12.

“Girl Scouts celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, and at 98 years old, Goodwill-Easter Seals isn’t far behind,” GESM President and CEO Michael Wirth-Davis said in a press release. “When someone shops at Goodwill, they support programs that eliminate barriers to work and independence. By partnering with Girl Scouts River Valleys to bring cookies to our stores, that same community-minded shopper can support Girl Scout troops and teach girls life skills that will follow them into adulthood.”

This year, cookie lovers can purchase Girl Scout S’mores, a new flavor rolled out in honor of Girl Scouts’ 2017 centennial. All the classic flavors will also be available for purchase at select Goodwill locations: Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbreads, Lemonades, Thanks-a-Lots and gluten-free Trios. More than 70 percent of the money raised during the cookie sale stays with Girl Scouts River Valleys.