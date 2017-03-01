Kenneth P. Schaffer, age 73, of Wyoming, passed away suddenly on February 28, 2017.

Ken was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and had worked for American National Can for 36 years.

Preceded in death by parents, Clarence “Gus” and Helen.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly; son, Brad (Carol) Hanson; granddaughters, Misty and Nicole; siblings, Robert (Wanda), Kathleen Nicolai, Kris (Denny) Bray; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2017 at The Church of St. Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m., Monday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the family.

