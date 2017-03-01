Marceen Marie Kopp, age 52, of Columbus, passed away at home on February 27, 2017, after a brave battle with ovarian cancer.

Marcee enjoyed spending weekends at the cabin and camping, and had an overall love of nature. She also liked crossword puzzles, sudoku, and reading, but most of all, Marcee loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mary Waataja.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Brian; children, Jessica (Tyler) Anderson, Bradley (Audrey) Kopp; granddaughters, Naomi, Noelle, Natalie; sister, Vicki (Scott) Weber; brother, Ronald (Sue) Waataja; several nieces, a nephew, and close friends.

Celebration of Marcee’s Life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Family and friends will gather from 3 p.m. until the time of service. In honor of Marcee’s love of nature, the family requests saplings and perennials in lieu of flowers. Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Heartland or your local food shelf.

