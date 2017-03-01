Plunge moves to Plan Brrrr

After warm temperatures decimated the lake ice in the two weeks before the Forest Lake Rotary’s annual Winter Plunge, the Rotary’s permit to hold the plunge on the ice of Forest Lake was pulled by Washington County a few days before the event. Determined to continue the event, for the first time in the plunge’s eight-year history, the event was held on land Feb. 25, with participants jumping into a large, cooled pool set up in Lakeside Memorial Park. Plunge co-organizer Blake Roberts told The Times the plunge was on track this year to exceed $1 million in donations over the entire history of the event. View more photos and a first-person video of the plunge at forestlaketimes.com.