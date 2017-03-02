Junior High Speech team fares well at final competition

The Forest Lake Junior High Speech team, made up of students from Century and Southwest Junior High, walked away with some hardware during its final competition of the season on Jan. 31 at Eden Prairie Central Middle School.

Students competed from two basic categories of oral interpretation and public address and then those two categories were broken down into 12 subcategories; serious poetry, humorous poetry, serious prose, humorous prose, drama, extemporaneous reading, extemporaneous speaking, storytelling, great speeches, informative speaking, original oratory and duet acting.

Taking home first place finishes were seventh grader Erik Kitelson, informative speaking; and ninth graders Steven Winnick and Jake Ross, extemporaneous speaking and original oratory, respectively. In second place was eighth grader speaker Eshan Patel, extemporaneous speaking; and third place went to ninth grader Jazmine Jendersee, serious prose. Coming in fourth place were eighth grader Grace Land, drama; ninth grader Natalie Jacobson, storytelling; and ninth graders Hannah Hellinsky and Maron Jents, duet acting.