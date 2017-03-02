Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

July 25, 2008

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $243,079.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Kristopher Stubrud and Genella Stubrud, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Summit Mortgage Corporation, a Minnesota Corporation, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: August 29, 2008 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3705893

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: December 05, 2013

Recorded: April 15, 2014

Document Number: 3985062

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Dated: May 31, 2013

Recorded: June 06, 2013 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3948978

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100061907000055699

Lender or Broker: Summit Mortgage Corporation, a Minnesota Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address:

15417 56th St N, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082-6524

Tax Parcel ID Number:

03.029.20.24.0041

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 1, 3 and 5, except the East 100 feet thereof, and all of Lots 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, all in Block 8, Beachs Addition to Oak Park, according to the map or plat thereof on file or of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Washington County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $241,264.07

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 16, 2017, or the next business day if October 16, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: March 02, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 033357F03

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30,

April 6, 2017

658065