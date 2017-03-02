Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

17-105936

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

May 29, 2002

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $172,137.49

MORTGAGOR(S): Mark R. Hansen and Gwendolyne A. Hansen, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association

SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed September 10, 2002, Washington County Recorder, as Document Number 3262139

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4, and the Northwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 of Section 15, Township 32, Range 21, Township of Forest Lake, Washington County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 15, Township 32,Range 21,Washington County, Minnesota; thence West along the South line of said Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 for 201.4 feet; thence by a deflection angle to the right85 degrees 42 minutes (bearing of North 4 degrees 18 minutes West) for 296.1 feet; thence North 66 degrees 31 minutes East for 114.5 feet to the point of beginning of this description; thence South 17 degrees 45 minutes East for 122.8 feet; thence South 63degrees 01 minutes East for 100.2 feet; thence North 86 degrees 14 minutes East for 143.3feet; thence North 10 degrees 17 minutes West for 100.8 feet; thence North 29 degrees 18minutes West for 170.8 feet to its intersection with the centerline of the 66 foot private road easement; thence South 55 degrees 17 minutes West for 64.4 feet to its intersection with the North and South 1/4 line of said Section 15; thence North along said North and South quarter line for 262 feet more or less to its intersection with the North line of the South 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 15; thence West along said North line of the South 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 15 for 119feet more or less; thence South for 319 feet more or less to the point of beginning. Containing 1.9 acres more or less. And also an easement in common with other owners whose property abut said easement or extensions thereof for purposes of ingress and egress over that part of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 and the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 15, Township 32, Range 21,Washington County, Minnesota, the centerline of which private road easement is described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 15, Township32, Range 21,Washington County, Minnesota; thence West along the South line of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 15 for 201.4 feet; thence by a deflection angle to the right, angle 85 degrees 42 minutes; (bearing of North 4 degrees 18 minutes West) for 41.2 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline of the 33 foot private road easement to be hereby described; thence North 4 degrees.18 minutes West for 214.9feet; thence on a curve to the right, central angle of 70 degrees 49 minutes, radius of56.27 feet, for a distance of 69.48 feet; thence North 66 degrees 31 minutes East for 165.4feet; thence North 55 degrees 17 minutes East for 38.8 feet to its intersection with the North and South 1/4 line of said Section 15, said point of intersection being the end of the 33 foot private road easement and also the beginning of the 66 foot private road easement; thence North 55 degrees 17 minutes East for 64.4 feet; thence North 68 degrees 14 minutes East for 332.6 feet; thence North 51 degrees42 minutes East for 53.2 feet; thence on a curve to the left, central angle of 57 degrees53 minutes, radius of 108.52 feet for a distance of 109.53 feet; thence North 6 degrees42 minutes West for 319.7 feet to its intersection with the centerline of Town Road as now located and traveled. Said point of intersection being the end of this 66 foot private road easement. According to the United States Government Survey thereof.

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

21311 Hoekstra Ave N,

Forest Lake, MN 55025

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 15.032.21.31.0010

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$129,168.75

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 24, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 24, 2017, or the next business day if October 24, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: February 27, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30,

April 6, 2017

