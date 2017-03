The following-described goods are being held on account of:

Mike Bentfield, Unit 65: Misc. household goods.

Max Koenig, Unit 159: Misc. household goods.

Crystal Schroeder, Unit 879: Misc. household goods.

Julie Sutliff Unit 849: Misc. household goods.

Such goods will be sold by auction at Hallberg Mini-storage, Forest Lake, MN on March 16, 2017. Viewing and Verbal bidding will be unit by unit at 10:00am.

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

March 2, 9, 2017

657930