Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

December 29, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,930.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Robin Borough, a married person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for The Mortgage Store Financial, Inc., its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: September 07, 2006 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3605216

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-6CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-6CB

Dated: May 23, 2011

Recorded: June 08, 2011 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3843764

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100141500000172756

Lender or Broker: The Mortgage Store Financial, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address:

21212 Shetland Avenue N,

Forest Lake, MN 55025-9235

Tax Parcel ID Number:

16.032.21.33.0102

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 6, Block 1, Bridle Pass 5th Addition, Common Interest Community No. 206, Washington County, Minnesota, together with appurtenant easements created pursuant to Declaration, Document No. 3429689, as amended

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $124,359.92

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

October 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on April 21, 2017, or the next business day if April 21, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: August 11, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-6CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-6CB

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 022251F03

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for October 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to November 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: October 05,2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for November 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: November 02, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for December 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 30, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: December 01, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for January 30, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: January 24, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for March 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to April 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: February 22, 2017

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

March 2, 2017

657794