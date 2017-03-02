Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 14, 2002

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $212,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Robert Louis Stephenson Jr. & Teresa A. Stephenson, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Summit Mortgage Corporation, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: December 26, 2002 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3295844

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP

Dated: March 14, 2012

Recorded: March 27, 2012 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3881018

And assigned to: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, doing business as Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for BCAT 2015-14BTT

Dated: October 21, 2015

Recorded: November 17, 2015 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4048276

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

1000619-0231600013-3

Lender or Broker:

Summit Mortgage Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Fay Servicing, LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address:

3056 Copper Oaks Cir,

Woodbury, MN 55125-4334

Tax Parcel ID Number:

20.028.21.12.0063

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 9, Block 1, Copper Oaks 2nd Addition, according to the recorded plat thereof

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $206,114.92

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 23, 2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on June 23, 2017, or the next business day if June 23, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 08, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, doing business as Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for BCAT 2015-14BTT

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035988F01

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for December 23, 2016 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: December 22, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for January 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: January 17, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for February 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to March 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: February 24, 2017

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

March 2, 2017

658213