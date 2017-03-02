Regional Happenings for March 2, 2017

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. March 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

COLUMBUS

Comedy show

Running Aces Casino and Racetrack’s Laugh Your Ace Off Comedy Club, 15201 Zurich St., presents its March Comedy Show with headliner B.T., featuring Rana May and hosted by Rick Logan at 7:30 p.m. March 11. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.

EAST BETHEL

Pancake breakfast

The East Bethel seniors will host a pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 12 at the community center one mile east of Hwy. 65 on 221 Avenue. The event will feature pancakes, french toast, sausage, juice, coffee, and choice of egg. Cost is $5 for adults and $2 for kids 10 and under.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. April 7 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. May 5 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. June 2 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. July 7 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Wes Miller.