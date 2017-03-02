Regional Happenings for March 2, 2017

EAST BETHEL
Senior Dance
The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. March 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.
COLUMBUS
Comedy show
Running Aces Casino and Racetrack’s Laugh Your Ace Off Comedy Club, 15201 Zurich St., presents its March Comedy Show with headliner B.T., featuring Rana May and hosted by Rick Logan at 7:30 p.m. March 11. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.
EAST BETHEL
Pancake breakfast
The East Bethel seniors will host a pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 12 at the community center one mile east of Hwy. 65 on 221 Avenue. The event will feature pancakes, french toast, sausage, juice, coffee, and choice of egg. Cost is $5 for adults and $2 for kids 10 and under.
EAST BETHEL
Senior Dance
The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. April 7 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.
EAST BETHEL
Senior Dance
The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. May 5 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.
EAST BETHEL
Senior Dance
The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. June 2 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.
EAST BETHEL
Senior Dance
The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. July 7 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.
EAST BETHEL
Senior Dance
The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.
EAST BETHEL
Senior Dance
The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.
EAST BETHEL
Senior Dance
The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.
EAST BETHEL
Senior Dance
The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.
EAST BETHEL
Senior Dance
The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.
EAST BETHEL
Senior Dance
The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Wes Miller.
EAST BETHEL