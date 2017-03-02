Remembering a fallen friend

Approximately 200 people converged on Century Junior High School the evening of Feb. 22 for the memorial service for Ranger, the Forest Lake Police Department’s K-9 program police dog. Ranger suffered cardiac arrest and died shortly after assisting in a traffic stop late in the evening Feb. 7. Above, Ranger’s handler, police officer Nick Kent, is embraced by his son Liam after Kent’s speech remembering the dog, as the memorial audience applauds.

Law enforcement dogs and their handlers from a variety of Minnesota law enforcement agencies attended the service to pay tribute.

Forest Lake police officers stand at attention as a squad car carrying Ranger’s remains approaches Century.

Ranger’s equipment was on display for viewing.

Residents pay their respects at Ranger’s remains.