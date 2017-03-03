Dale Howard Reed

Dale Reed, age 88 of Finlayson, Minnesota, passed away on February 27, 2017.

He was born on March 14, 1928 and grew up in Wyoming, MN. After graduating from Forest Lake High School, he enlisted in the Marines. He was a WWII vet and was fortunate not to have seen combat during his active duty. After returning home, he met the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Marian. He knew on the first date “she was the one.” They married and lived in St Paul, MN, as well as in both Wausau and Barron, WI. In 1963, they settled into their home in Maplewood, MN, to finish raising their four children, Douglas, Barbara, Scott and Kurt. After the children were grown, they bought and retired to a hobby farm in Finlayson, MN. Dale enjoyed golf, hunting, gardening, and watching the wildlife on the farm. He fed all types of animals- birds, deer, and the cats to name a few.

Dale was a hard worker and began working at the grain mill in Wyoming during high school with his brother Glen. Later, he worked for his brother-in-law, Irv Anderson, at his Insurance office. Dale went on to work as a truck driver at Dahlen Transport with both of his brothers. He continued to work there until he retired. During his “retirement,” he became an active member of his Finlayson community and served on the township board for many years.

Dale was a wonderful husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was well respected by his family and his community. We loved him and will miss him greatly.

Preceded in death by his sisters, Peggy Rylander and Joan Mackey.

Survived by wife, Marian of 65 years, and their children, Doug, Barbara Reed, Scott (Sue), Kurt (Jean); three grandsons; four siblings, Glen “Bud,” Rosemary Masloski, Dorothy West and Bruce.

Memorial service 2 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5879 Wyoming Trail, Wyoming, Minnesota.

Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

