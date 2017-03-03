Hardwood Creek Library March Events

FEATURED EVENTS

Family history day

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11

Bring in a photo, document, or other memorabilia that you would like to copy using a high resolution digital scanner or light box made just for 3D objects. Then have a family “portrait” taken (how many generations can you get together?) and leave with all of your digital images on a free flash drive.

AdulTEEN: Life Skills 101

10 to 11:30 a.m. March 25

Work with a human resources professional to polish your job application and interview skills. Register online, at the library, or call 651-275-7300.

STEM Saturday: Art & Science

1:30 to 3 p.m. March 25

This class, designed for students ages 5 to 11, will explore the intersection of creative arts, engineering, and science. Kids will use creative problem-solving, collaboration, and various arts and engineering techniques to create marble race tracks, catapults, kinetic sculptures, and illuminated art pieces, among other projects. Register online, at the library, or call 651-275-7300.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Beginner surf

10 a.m. to noon March 7

Adults 45+ are invited to a free, hands-on surf session! Learn how to search the web, determine if a website is secure, and navigate specific sites like medicare.gov. Register online, at the rary, or call 651-275-7300.

Social media in a flash: 10-Minute introductions to today’s top platforms

10 a.m. to noon March 11

Learn about top social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Reddit, Snapchat, and Instagram. Register online, at the library, or call 651-275-7300.

LinkedIn to networking

1 to 3 p.m. March 13

Improve your LinkedIn profile by learning how to navigate, draft your profile, showcase your expertise, look for jobs, build, and use your network. Register online, at the library, or call 651-275-7300.

CHILDREN’S EVENTS

Baby storytime

9:45 to 10:15 a.m. March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Toddler storytime

10:30 to 11 a.m. March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Family storytime

10:30 to 11 a.m. March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Super storytime

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. March 7, 14, 21, 28

Block party

1:30 to 4 p.m. March 11

Bring your imagination to the library and engineer your dreams. This is an all-ages event with no registration required. The library will provide LEGOs for children 5 and older and blocks for younger engineers. Drop in and leave at any time.

ADULT EVENTS

Adult Coloring Club – Cathartic Coloring for Creative Adults

6:30 to 8 p.m. March 8

Adult basic education

10 a.m. to noon March 13, 20, 27

BOOK CLUBS

Book clubs are open to all. Just read the book, come and discuss. Call 651-275-7300 with questions.

Third Thursday Night Adult Book Club

6:30 to 8 p.m. March 16

“Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal” by Eric Schlosser.

Man Up and Read Book Club

6:30 to 8 p.m. March 20

“The Shining” by Stephen King.

Third Tuesday Night Adult Book Club

6:30 to 8 p.m. March 21

“The Casual Vacancy” by J.K. Rowling.

Minnesota Book Club

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. March 22

“The Settlers” by Vilhelm Moberg.lib