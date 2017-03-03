Running Aces premieres new local menu; New features include Minnesota-based food and drinks

Trout Air Tavern at Running Aces Casino & Racetrack recently launched a new, Minnesota-inspired menu featuring a selection of local food and beverages, Asian dishes, traditional casino food, and healthy options.

Trout Air Tavern, known for its pond to plate trout, provides a dining experience that Minnesotans have enjoyed for decades. The restaurant continues to grow with the addition of more Minnesota inspired entrées, drinks and local food purveyors. With the revamped menu, guest can enjoy Minnesota favorites including tater tot hot dish, a meat hand pie “pastie,” steak frites, Italian sausage bake, or Trout Air trout, while discovering new Minnesota beers from Big Wood Brewery, Grain Belt, Summit Brewing Company, or Tin Whiskers Brewing Company.

Exclusive to Trout Air Tavern, guests can opt to use local spirits in their cocktail as part of Running Aces’ new “Make It Local for a Dollar” campaign. Diners will have the option to upgrade a cocktail with five Minnesota-based distilleries’ spirits for one dollar. The local distilleries include Far North Spirits located in Hallock, 11 Wells located in St. Paul, Du Nord Craft Spirits located in Minneapolis, Panther Distillery located in Osakis, and Tattersall Distilling located in Minneapolis.

Guests will be able to order this menu throughout the property, including the restaurant, bar area, the newly remodeled “Pocket” in the card room or tableside on any gaming table. Food service is offered 24/7. For more information on Trout Air’s new menu, visit RunAces.com.