Student News

Emily Petrey of Wyoming earned a spot on the deans list at the University of Wisconsin River Falls.

Gabriel Andrade and Holland Locke of Forest Lake graduated from the Universitry of St. Thomas.

Taylor Angelo, Jake Christian, Andrea Dunrud, Annie Harwell, Logan Keehr, Emily Larson, Hayley Mample, Nicholas McCormick, Klara Peterson, Maia Peterson, Grace Pool, Joseph Ramstad, Daniel Reinke, Rachael Springman, Jaci Stich, and William Tiedeman of Forest Lake, and Ian Marabella of Wyoming earned a spot on the dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Cole Emly of Forest Lake earned a spot on the dean’s list at Dunwoody College of Tedchnology.

Marin Kolstad of Forest Lake earned a spot on the list of distinguished students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.