Forest Lake High School receives grant for local waste reduction project



The Forest Lake Environmental Club/YES! Team recently received a $989.73 grant from the Youth Energy Summit program and The McKnight Foundation. The team will use the grant to reduce waste throughout the school and community education during Earth Week.

The waste reduction project will include purchasing recycling bins for the school’s cafeteria and gym where there are currently no recycling bins. The group will also be celebrating an Environmental Week leading up to Earth Day during lunch hours. This will include educating students about recycling and waste reduction with the use of games and other activities. Also, they hope to hand out plantable bookmarks in the spirt of Earth Day!

This award is one of nine grants given to YES! teams throughout the state.

For complete details on each project, visit www.youthenergysummit.org/news/blog.