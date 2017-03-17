Armed robber evades capture, whereabouts unknown

The Forest Lake Police Department was called to Karl’s Korner BP gas station (1107 Hwy. 97) at approximately 10:15 p.m. March 16 following reports of an armed robbery. According to a police issued press release, a white male, described as 5’-7” tall, medium build, wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue jeans, gloves, sunglasses, and a black ski mask, displayed a black handgun to the gas station employee.

The suspect may have had a vehicle waiting from him in the area, northwest of the business. The whereabouts of the suspect are unknown at this time.

The Forest Lake Police Department received assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Police Department, and the Minnesota State Patrol. A Code Red was sent to a one-mile radius of the business to alert residents of potential danger. The Code Red was cancelled at 12:45am when officers deemed the area to be safe.

Anyone with any further information should contact the Forest Lake Police Department at 651-439-9381.