Open Forum for March 23, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 146 N. Lake St., Suite 125, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to [email protected] Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.

Enough!

I have always been a firm believer that you do need to respect the office of the Presidency. I am really struggling with that concept under the Trump administration.

I just heard that when President Trump could not provide evidence of wiretapping by Obama, he is again spinning an alternative fact. Sean Spicer stated Trump was not referring to wiretapping when he tweeted but a much broader category. Any educated citizen would know that wiretapping specifically refers to telephones. This is the same tactic he used when he campaigned on “draining the swamp” to later stating it was only a colloquialism and he didn’t mean it. Filling your cabinet with billionaires is far from what we believed to be needed to drain the swamp.

I am outraged that President Trump is allowed to continue to use bullying and lying to avoid real issues. He calls the media dishonest when he sends them on week-long stories about seeking the truth when he has lied. Who is dishonest in this scenario? It will be very interesting to see how he will be held accountable for one of his most unhinged tweets yet. I guess that won’t happen until we all feel enough is enough.

Marsha Wood

Columbus

The very best

What does it mean to have our own police department? It means we have shared values, a shared sense of purpose, a shared sense of responsibility and a unique outlook for things that affect our city. To have our own police department means that the officers have a vested interest in the city and are directly affected by things that happen in Forest Lake.

The Police Department represents the very best of who we are as a community. We choose to have a police chief who understands the nuances of the city and strives daily to provide outstanding service within a budget that has been approved at the local level. We choose to have officers who daily provide experienced service to the residents and work tirelessly to keep the city safe based on their hard-earned knowledge of this area. Forest Lake has unique needs and significant issues that our police department has been effectively dealing with. There is no glaring issue that requires change. We have the tax base to provide for our own police department, we have a chief of police who has worked very hard to come in under budget yet not cut services, and we have outstanding, committed officers who are recognized frequently for their acts of courage and service.

The City Council, in the recent past, has removed the Police Commission. This was an important committee that allowed everyday citizens to have a voice. Now it seems they want to remove the Police Department. Who’s next?

Connie Bengston Grobove

Forest Lake

Local hero

To the student who is a junior at Forest Lake High School who helped my mom with her flat tire this morning (March 14) at the Forest Lake BP off of Highway 95, thank you!

With so many depressing events going on in the world today, your act of kindness was a great reminder that we still have everyday heroes like you in our community. That you took the time to show such kindness and empathy to a stranger while it was cold out (7 degrees, and she states you were not dressed for the cold) was really amazing. You could have easily have driven off to school without a second thought about the three kids, older lady, and dog in a car with a flat tire, but you didn’t. Instead, you offered to change her tire, helped her get it filled with air and then refused to accept money for it even though she mentioned your pickup truck had to be a gas guzzler and you could use the money.

It is people like you who make our communities great.

To the parents who raised this gentleman, great work!

Jen McDonough

Lindstrom

Ask us

Forest Lake voters! Our City Council is not an autocratic government with unlimited power.

We have recently seen the reduction of our local community broadcasting services, LATV. Now our City Council seems intent on eliminating our local Police Department.

What’s next on the chopping block? The Fire Department? Our sewer and lift station maintenance? Winter snow removal and sanding? These are certainly costly services and require equipment and man hours, right?

We beleaguered taxpayers certainly understand the importance of fiscal responsibility, especially during tax season! Considering that we live in the republic of the United States of America, may we offer a suggestion to amend the ludicrous proposal to possibly eliminate our local police? Release the public relations firm that has been hired to promote an agenda and put this to a special election. Let the voters decide.

Janice and Greg Ochs

Forest Lake

Editor’s note: Greg Ochs is a former City Council member and moderates a show on LATV.

Not small, not a minority

Mayor Winnick was quoted in last week’s Times that a small minority of residents — in fact, he says “the vocal few” — are on one side of the process to replace our city police. He said that their fear-mongering and false statements have caused the council to need a public relations firm — a public relations firm that was hired before all the council members even knew about the proposal. A public relations firm that we the taxpayers have to foot the bill for.

For over 40 years, I have been involved with many issues that have been controversial, but I have never seen a more united outcry of support from the community, our schools, our faith communities and our businesses than I have with this support of our police. I ask, how can the council meetings packed with supporters (and some protesting out front before the meeting), the petitions both personal and online with more than 3,400 signatures and counting, the ribbons in trees, letters to the editor, letters to the council, comments on social media, signs in yards and businesses, successful fundraising to support those who support our police and a community that showed up in great numbers to the Support Our Police Rally be considered a small minority?

I would ask the mayor what he would consider a majority of Forest Lake residents? We need a City Council hero who will stand up and listen to his constituents.

Karen Morehead

Forest Lake