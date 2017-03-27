Massage parlor owner arrested for prostitution

The owner of Flawless Massage in Forest Lake has been charged with two counts of prostitution in a public place after being arrested last week following an investigation and an undercover operation conducted by the Forest Lake Police Department and Washington County Drug Task Force.

According to police reports and court records, Wei Lu, 53, of St. Paul, allegedly offered sexual acts on March 20 to an undercover law enforcement officer during a session at the massage parlor, located at 808 Broadway Ave. W.

The Forest Lake City Council approved the revocation of the parlor’s massage license at its March 27 meeting. The other massage therapist at the location has not been charged with a crime but would need to find employment elsewhere before she could continue practicing.

According to court records, calls about potential prostitution activity at the business date back to April 2015 (internet searches for the parlor under its current name and former name, Pampering Palms Massage, yield results for websites that suggest the parlor may have a sexual component). On March 20 around 3:30 p.m., a task force officer (not one of the officers from the Forest Lake Police Department) allegedly paid Lu for a massage, and during the massage, for which he was asked to disrobe, Lu allegedly brushed her hand against the officer’s genitals multiple times. When Lu left the room, the officer stood up, still naked, and when she came back, he proffered $60 in addition to the money he’d already paid for the massage. Lu allegedly asked if he would like a massage “down there” and began stimulating him before he stopped her and signaled that other officers could make an arrest. Court records state that the signal the operation participants agreed upon ahead of time as the sign that officers should make the arrest was the officer stating, “This is going to be fun!”

After the officer stopped Lu, he reportedly stood up and began getting dressed. Lu allegedly took the $60 proffered to her and left the room, at which time she was arrested.