Family Pathways to raise child abuse awareness

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and Family Pathways is inviting the community and local businesses to join in the fight against it.

The latest Minnesota statistics show that 25,972 calls were made to child protection or law enforcement about children being abused in 2016. A record 4,058 children were found to be experiencing abuse or neglect, 38 children suffered life threatening injuries, and 19 children died due to maltreatment.

There are several ways to get involved, including volunteering your time to the Refuge Network and Family Pathways’ important services, helping to raise awareness through local businesses and community outreach, purchasing a Stop Child Abuse blue ribbon sticker at Family Pathways Thrift Stores and participating businesses, going to familypathways.org to view a full list of participating businesses, and contributing with a monetary donation at familypathways.org.

When you purchase a Stop Child Abuse blue ribbon sticker, you will receive a one-time only, 10 percent off coupon for any Family Pathways Thrift Store, redeemable on any Monday in April.