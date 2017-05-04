Baniecke OK after harrowing hit

Megan Baniecke.

Forest Lake pitcher Megan Baniecke was struck in the head by a line drive during the fourth inning of the Rangers’ softball game against Stillwater on Wednesday, May 3.

In a post on her Instagram later that night, Baniecke wrote that she escaped with “only a minor concussion at the most.” She went on to describe the necessity of wearing pitcher’s masks, writing:

“I know not many people think wearing a mask is needed in softball, I mean I hated wearing mine while pitching. But tonight has changed my mind forever. This mask pretty much saved my life tonight. I was hit in the face with a line drive while pitching. If it weren’t for my mask I most likely would not have been able to get up and walk off that field.”

Baniecke was removed from the game after being struck. The Rangers went on to lose to the Ponies, 7-6.