Baseball up to No. 3 in state rankings

Senior first baseman Mitch Jerde smashes a home run against Cretin-Derham Hall on April 11. (Photo courtesy of TLC Digital Images)

Rangers go 2-1 against county rivals

In last week’s Class AAAA state rankings, the Forest Lake baseball team stood at No. 3, trailing only No. 1 Wayzata and No. 2 Minnetonka.

At 6-2 in Suburban East Conference play, the Rangers currently sit atop the league standings, in a tie with No. 5 Stillwater.

Section 7AAAA rival Blaine sits at No. 6.

This past week, the Rangers faced an all-Washington County lineup, taking wins over Park (3-1) on April 24 and Woodbury (8-3) on April 27, and losing to East Ridge (4-1) on April 28.

Mitch Jerde accounted for a run and an RBI in the Rangers’ win at Park on April 24, while pitcher Luke Wallner allowed only two hits in a complete game performance.

Woodbury touched up the Rangers for three runs in the first inning, but pitcher Cameron Kline settled down thereafter, blanking the Royals for six innings. The Ranger bats got going in the bottom of the fourth, plating six runs and chasing Royal pitcher Jack Horman from the game.

Kline helped his own cause with two RBIs in the win. Ian Walker and Jake Wensman each picked up two hits. Zack Raabe hit an RBI double.

In the loss to East Ridge, the Rangers were held to just three hits. Jerde led the way with two.

The Rangers looked to get back on track with games against Cretin-Derham Hall on May 2 and Roseville on May 3 after this edition went to press. They will make the short trip to Chisago Lakes for a nonconference tilt on May 5.