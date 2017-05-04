Ordinances – CITY OF FOREST LAKE

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 664

AN INTERIM ORDINANCE FOR THE PROHIBITION OF NEW WELLS LOCATED IN THE CITYS DRINKING WATER SUPPLY MANAGEMENT AREAS (DWSMA) TO ALLOW FOR THE STUDY, ADOPTION OR AMENDMENT OF OFFICIAL CONTROLS RELATED TO THE CITYS ZONING CODE AND FOR THE STUDY OF POSSIBLE OFFICIAL CONTROLS FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CITYS POTENTIAL CONTAMINANT SOURCE STRATEGY AND THE CITYS WELLHEAD PROTECTION PLAN AMENDMENT PART 1 AND PART 2

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FOREST LAKE ORDAINS AS FOLLOWS:

Section One. Purpose and Intent. The purpose and intent of this Ordinance is to prohibit the permitting and/or construction of new wells within the Citys Drinking Water Supply Management Areas (DWSMA) during the Citys study and planning activities related to the Citys Possible Contaminant Source Strategy and the Citys Wellhead Protection Plan Amendment Part I and Part II (which are incorporated herein by reference). This Ordinance prohibits the permitting and/or construction of new wells within the Citys Drinking Water Supply Management Areas (DWSMA) during the Citys planning processes. The Citys Zoning Ordinance currently does not regulate the location of new wells within the Citys Drinking Water Supply Management Areas (DWSMA). The Drinking Water Supply Management Areas (DWSMA) are critical to the protection of the Citys ground water aquifer/supply that is currently used to supply clean and safe drinking water to Forest Lake citizens connected to the Citys water supply system. This Ordinance is also intended to facilitate the study, adoption or amendment of official controls related to the Forest Lake City Code and Zoning Code that may regulate the location of new wells within the Citys Drinking Water Supply Management Areas (DWSMA) that may threaten the safety and integrity of the Citys water supply system.

Section Two. Preliminary Findings.

1. Minnesota Statutes, Section 462.355, Subdivision 4, authorizes municipalities to adopt interim ordinances to regulate, restrict or prohibit any use, development, or subdivision for the purpose of protecting the planning process and the health, safety and welfare of its citizens.

2. The Citys well regulatory authority is limited by the well regulatory authority entrusted to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and entrusted to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH); however, most municipalities have wellhead protection programs to regulate, control and protect the Drinking Water Supply Management Areas (DWSMA) within which the location of the Citys ground water wells and the soil conditions are such that these areas are critical to the safety and protection of the Citys water supply system. Cities throughout Minnesota are enacting regulations which are designed to maximize a property owners ability to drill new wells while reasonably regulating the location of new wells proposed to be developed in areas whereby contamination of the new well could lead to catastrophic contamination of the Citys water supply.

3. City staff has been coordinating research with the League of Minnesota Cities regarding well location regulations that have been enacted by other Minnesota cities. The City of Forest Lake, however, does not currently have ordinance regulations that allow the City to reasonably regulate the location of wells within the Citys Drinking Water Supply Management Areas (DWSMA).

4. The Citys planning process has identified the need to analyze various interrelated planning factors to facilitate the current and future location of the Citys water supply systems and the location regulation of new wells within the Citys Drinking Water Supply Management Areas (DWSMA) to facilitate and implement the Citys Potential Contaminant Source Strategy as envisioned by the Citys Wellhead Protection plan and the various amendments thereto.

Section Three. Interim Ordinance/Moratorium.

1. The establishment/drilling of a new well located within the Citys Drinking Water Supply Management Areas (DWSMA) as defined in the Citys Wellhead Protection Plan Amendment Part II (on file at City Hall) (hereinafter defined as Prohibited New Wells) shall be prohibited for a period of nine (9) months from the effective date of this Interim Ordinance/Moratorium. For said period of nine (9) months from the effective date of this Interim Ordinance/Moratorium:

a. No Prohibited New Wells shall be constructed; and

b. No building permit applications shall be filed by applicants, accepted by the City, or approved by the City for the construction or reconstruction of improvements that require or include Prohibited New Wells; and, no building permits shall be issued for the construction or reconstruction of improvements that require or include Prohibited New Wells; and

c. No site plan review applications, rezoning applications, conditional use permit applications, interim use applications or variance applications shall be filed by applicants, accepted by the City, or approved by the City for the construction or reconstruction of improvements that require or include Prohibited New Wells; and

d. No comprehensive plan amendment applications shall be filed by applicants, accepted by the City, or approved by the City to if said comprehensive plan amendment is related to an application for the construction or reconstruction of improvements that require or include Prohibited New Wells; and

e. All applications subject to this Interim Ordinance/Moratorium that are pending or that are received during the time that this Interim Ordinance/Moratorium is in effect shall be deemed to be denied for purposes of Minnesota Statutes, Section 15.99. The City staff shall cause notification of such denial to be given to all applicants in writing stating the adoption of this Interim Ordinance/Moratorium as the reason therefor. Any application fees paid or escrow deposits made in connection with such applications shall be returned or refunded to the applicant(s); and

f. No construction or reconstruction of improvements that require or include Prohibited New Wells shall be permitted to continue and the City Building Official shall issue a stop work order for any such construction or reconstruction of improvements that require or include Prohibited New Wells, except for wells currently under construction whereby the well location has been depicted and approved pursuant to a City approved site plan and/or Final PUD plan.

Section Four. Study. During the period of this Interim Ordinance/Moratorium, the Planning Commission and/or the City Council shall direct the City staff and consultants to study the required planning factors, to submit research and reports as necessary, and to schedule public hearings that will facilitate property owners, business owners, public entities and general public input for the timely amendment or confirmation of the official controls related to the Prohibited New Wells located within the DWSMA.

Section Five. Effective Date. This Interim Ordinance/Moratorium shall be in full force and effect upon its publication as provided by law.

Passed by the City Council on the _____ day of ______________, 2017.

CITY OF FOREST LAKE

By: Ben Winnick

Its Mayor

Attest: Jolleen Chaika

Its Deputy City Clerk

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

May 4, 2017

684204