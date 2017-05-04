Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

Curly-leaf Pondweed Herbicide Treatment on Bone Lake

Forest Lake, MN – Notice is hereby given that the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District, in conjunction with the MN Department of Natural Resources, will be conducting an aquatic invasive species herbicide treatment of curly-leaf pondweed in Bone Lake. The herbicide that will be used is called Aquathol K and will be applied by a licensed applicator company, Lake Management Inc. Treatment of 3.89 acres of curly-leaf will occur between May 9th and May 19th. A map of the treatment areas may be found at www.clflwd.org.

Signatures for aquatic invasive plant treatments are not required for the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has waived the signature requirement as allowed by state statute. The law requires notification to lakeshore owners on how to opt-out of treatments. According to Minnesota Statutes (103G.615, Sec. 78, Subd 3a,b,c), the District is required to notify landowners of proposed treatments, offering them an opportunity to request that treatment not occur on waters adjacent to their property. (Adjacency is defined as waters within 150 feet of the shore lake-ward between property lines). It is the landowners right to request treatment not be performed in front of their property.

Landowners may exercise this right by immediately notifying the District in writing of their wish to opt-out of invasive plant treatments for 2017. Please note that the deadline for opting out is May 8th. Please refer to the treatment map and verify your location in respect to the proposed treatment areas. However, it should be noted that this project aims to reduce curly-leaf pondweed, an aquatic invasive species population which interferes with navigation, impairs recreational activities, and causes harm to native plant populations. Landowners should address communications to opt out to:

Mike Kinney, Administrator

Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District

44 Lake Street South, Suite A

Forest Lake, MN 55025

[email protected]

The deadline for opting out is May 8th.

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

May 4, 2017

683868