Sports Briefs – May 4, 2017

Girls lacrosse evens record

Katie Mastell looks for an open teammate. The Rangers beat Woodbury 15-8 on April 25 and Spring Lake Park 10-8 on April 28 and were beaten 16-1 by Stillwater on April 27. After going 2-1 on the week, the Rangers stood at 3-3 as this edition went to press, as they were about to take on East Ridge. The Rangers will meet Mounds View on May 8.

Boys lacrosse drops two SEC decisions

Dominic Pizzuti (24) celebrates a goal by Dawson Forster (26) against Woodbury on April 25. In a rain-soaked match against the defending Suburban East Conference champions, the Rangers put up a hard fight but ultimately fell 8-6. Ben Miller scored two goals; Lucas Olson and Blake Zemke scored one each. The Rangers were defeated 16-1 by Stillwater on April 27, with Josh Schmitz scoring. The Rangers (2-3) played 2016 conference runners-up East Ridge on May 2 and will visit Park on May 4.

Three Rangers compete at elite track meet

Junior Jenna Parent and sophomores Sofia Dodge and Regan Duffy were accepted into the Hamline Elite Meet on April 28. The meet accepts only the top-ranked athletes in the state. In the pole vault, Parent and Dodge both cleared 10 feet, 4 inches, as did four of the remaining eight competitors; on tiebreakers, Parent placed fifth and Dodge was awarded ninth. Duffy completed the 3200 meters in 11:11.50 to place sixth of 15.

Softball wins, loses, rains out

The Ranger softball team hammered White Bear Lake 11-1 on April 28. Megan Baniecke knocked in four runs on two hits, including a home run, and also picked up the win. Claire Bakkestuen had two RBIs; Amanda Gemuenden collected four hits and came around to score every time. The Rangers dropped a 5-2 decision against Woodbury on April 29. The Rangers missed out on a scheduled game at Cretin-Derham Hall on April 27, which was postponed to May 12 due to rain. The Rangers, ranked No. 2 in the state, are 9-2 on the season.

LILA archers headed to nationals

In just its second year of existence, the Lakes International Language Academy archery team has qualified for the national championship tournament, by virtue of its 3,058-point performance at a tournament in Duluth. The Dragons, who are coached by Dan Martin, Glen Corbett and Ken Martinez, will compete in the middle school division on May 11-13 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hole in one!

Zach Anthony of Hugo sank his drive on the 129-yard, par-3 fifth hole at Falcon Ridge Golf Course on April 26, using an 8-iron.