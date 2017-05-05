Gammelgården Museum promotes new season

Displays provide insight into the wrenching process of crossing the ocean to a new land. In 1869 immigrants had to provide their own food for the two-week journey. In 1885, immigrants were instructed to bring their own straw mattress, their own tin cup, knife, fork, and spoon. See how they lived on the ships in steerage a deck below the cattle because the cattle were considered more valuable.

As guests tour the five preserved and restored buildings on the Gammelgården grounds, they will see how these early immigrants lived, worked and prayed. Their stories may inspire visitors to begin to discover and tell their families’ stories or their own stories — be it from a century ago or a year ago. The exhibit offers resources to get visitors started, questions for family members to ask each other, websites, and organizations that can assist in your search.

The museum is open daily, Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tours are offered Friday, Saturday, and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in the museum gift shop. Group tours are available by reservations.

For more information, call 651-433-5054 or email [email protected]