Dean A. Atkinson

Dean Arden Atkinson, age 83 of Hugo, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2017 with family by his side. Dean went to Heaven just in time to celebrate his beloved wife Ruby’s birthday, May 8th.

He was the owner and operator of A&B Construction.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Martena (Troelson); wife, Ruby.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Debbie (Randy) Wirtz, Darlene (Tony) Weiss, Mike Atkinson; grandchildren, Shannon Spychalla, Shane Wirtz, Brittany Viskoe, Chet Atkinson, Mitch Weiss; three great-grandchildren; other family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 12, 2017 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m., Thursday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

