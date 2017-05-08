January 9, 1932 ~ May 6, 2017

Lillian Barnier (nee Donahue) of Forest Lake passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017.She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester; sons, Joe, Phillip; granddaughter, Michelle Barnier.She is survived by her children, Don (Jo), Mike (Sherri), Sandy (Jeff) Gallagher, Peggy (Mike) Carpenter, Cindy Barnier, Nancy (Fred) Larson, Jenny; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Doris Nelson; sister-in-law, Honey Donahue; other family and friends.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Church of St. Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. Memorials are preferred to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.