Jeremiah “Jeremy” Schueller (Studee)

Jeremy Schueller, age 43 of Hinckley, formerly of Forest Lake, passed away on May 7, 2017 while driving his semi-truck. Jeremy enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as inventing new gadgets and driving his semi. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.Survived by fiancé, Shannon Vanous; children, Shawna (Jared) Smith, Austin Vanous-Schueller, Zachery Schueller; grandchildren, Aiden Smith, Lilly Smith, Lucy Ziegler; parents, Paul Studee, Patricia Schueller; siblings, Jack Schueller, Kristina (Brian) Rick, Michelle Studee (Joseph McGuirl Sr.); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A Celebration of Jeremy’s Life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.