Owner open houses to be held at Running Aces

Minnesota Harness Racing Inc. is hosting owner open houses in the Running Aces Casino & Racetrack atrium May 29, June 26, and July 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. in hopes of gathering local harness racing fans for an evening to learn about the thrill of standardbred racehorse ownership.

MHRI’s owner open houses are free to attend and will include hors d’oeuvres, drawings, giveaways, and friendly faces at the door. Upon arrival, everyone will receive an ownership manual containing helpful questions to ask themselves and potential trainers, nearby racing locations, expectations as a new owner, trainer bios, and more. Throughout the evening, there will be several opportunities to develop professional relationships with Running Aces trainers, as well as to hear from other local owners about the enrichment that harness racing has lent to their lives.