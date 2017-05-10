Forest Lake Happenings for May 11, 2017

Class reunion

The Forest Lake class of 1967 will hold a 50-year reunion on Sept. 16 at the Forest Lake American Legion Post 225 at 6 p.m. If you are a 1967 Forest Lake graduate and have not received a save the date postcard, then the committee does not have your address. Call Mary at 651-249-9022 with your contact information.

Garden plots available

Garden plots will be available in the community garden at Crossroads Covenant Church, 17445 Notre Dame St. NE, beginning on or around May 15. Plots are first come, first served. For more information, contact Diane at [email protected] or 651-462-1529.

Lake Association meeting

The Clear Lake Lake Association will host an annual meeting May 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the Forest Lake City Center.

Nashville concert

Christian recording artist Ellie Holcombe from Nashville will perform at Willowbrook Community Church May 18 at 7 p.m. Reserved seating is available at willowbrookchurch.org.

Alzheimers education

Fairview Health Services will host an alzheimers education session at Cherrywood Pointe, 231 W. Broadway Ave., titled “Dementia in Action” June 13 at 2:30 p.m. This session will be a simulation of symptoms typically associated with aging and dementia.

Pond dipping

Join East Metro Water Resource Education representatives June 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. and dip nets into the water to catch a closer look at the creatures that live in the lake and what they tell us about how clean our water is. Wear outdoor play attire and be prepared to take an easy hike along paved trails. This event is free and open to all ages. Youth must be accompanied by an adult.