Local scout steps it up for Mother Earth

Girl Scout Anna Lindberg picked up trash around the state capital building in honor of Earth Day

For Earth Day, Girl Scout Anna Lindberg from Troop 54772 of Forest Lake stepped up for the environment in her community to show that Girl Scouts are committed to making the world a better place.

For her project, Lindberg decided to participate in the March for Science in St. Paul from Cathedral Hill to the Capital. After the march, she picked up trash in St. Paul near the Capital to help clean up the community.

“While doing my Earth Day project, I learned to take care of the planet, Lindberg said in a press release. “I also learned not to litter because the animals may not be able to eat because there’s garbage all over. I liked how I could pick up garbage at the march and clean up St. Paul while spending time with family and friends.”

Through Girl Scouting, girls see the Earth as their home. Whether they’re learning about endangered wildlife, developing creative recycling projects, or cleaning up their community, girls focus on care, conservation, and responsibility.