Reports: City will keep Forest Lake Police Department

Forest Lake City Councilwoman Mara Bain has reported that the city of Forest Lake has reached a tentative labor agreement with the unions representing Forest Lake police officers, which she said will result in a council move to withdraw its acceptance of the proposal from Washington County Sheriff’s Office for contract law enforcement. This move would mean that the city will continue to utilize the Forest Lake Police Department as Forest Lake’s primary law enforcement agency.

“The city is going to do an official statement, but I am going to confirm,” she told The Times regarding the deal with the unions, adding that the City Council will pass a resolution on the topic on Monday, May 15. The meeting to discuss the topic will start at 6:30 p.m.

“This has been only the result of this community banding together and showing its … undying support for the Police Department,” she said. “This is a great day for the Forest Lake community.”

The Times had received multiple reports throughout the day May 10 regarding the status of the sheriff’s proposal and the city potentially deciding to keep the department, but it had been unable to confirm any information with county or city officials until Wednesday evening, when Bain responded to a request for comment.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. May 10, the city of Forest Lake, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Law Enforcement Labor Services (which represents both the FLPD and WCSO) released a joint press release. The press release states that the unions and the city tentatively agreed to the three-year contract for 2017 through 2019 that includes a 2 percent salary increase starting this July, a 2 percent increase in 2018 and a 3 percent increase in 2019. The contract also keeps the retiree health benefits, a key point of contention in the city’s offer to the unions last weekend, and it provides for a development consultant to provide feedback on the operations and sustainability of the department, as well as establishing a stakeholder group that will bring two council members, the police chief, the city administrator and two police officers together to discuss conflict resolution and mediation.

The contract also includes changes in the arbitration process between the unions and the city, which was another sticking point with last weekend’s offer. The press release states that the changes will encourage both parties to bring their best offers to the table during negotiation. LELS Executive Director Sean Gormley told The Times the changes in arbitration between the last offer and the current one were mutually beneficial.

“They are a little different, but all I can say to that is both sides are agreeable to the language change,” he said.

Gormley noted that union membership needs to officially approve the contract but that he thought such an approval was likely.

The press release states that Gormley and City Administrator Aaron Parrish met for negotiations the morning of May 10 after strong encouragement by Washington County District 1 Commissioner Fran Miron and Sheriff Dan Starry to come to an agreement. Both men expressed happiness that an agreement to keep the FLPD in operation was reached.

Police Chief Rick Peterson was also quoted in the release, praising the professionalism of his officers during a trying time, and Parrish was quoted as expressing hope that this process would lead to improved relationships between the city, city staff and the public.

Gormley told The Times that he and Parrish returned to the table with the attitude that “we weren’t miles apart” in the hopes that the conversations from last weekend could be continued with a more positive outcome. Throughout the day on May 10, The Times had received unconfirmed reports that the sheriff’s proposal had been withdrawn by Starry, who was not the sheriff at the time the proposal was crafted for the city at the request of the city’s Personnel Committee. Gormley was unable to confirm this firsthand but stated that that was his understanding during LELS’ negotiation with the city that the sheriff’s office had withdrawn the proposal.

He also praised Parrish’s attitude and willingness to continue to try to come to an agreement.

The Times is still seeking more information about this story and will be updating this post as more news becomes available.