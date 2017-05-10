Wyoming Library hosts psychology sessions for mental wellness

Adults in the community who want to better understand their feelings and other psychological topics are encouraged to check out Wednesdays at Wyoming at the Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library.

A program titled “Understanding Guilty Feelings” will begin at 7 p.m. May 17. Mary Jo Meadow, Ph.D., professor emerita of psychology from Minnesota State University at Mankato and author of seven published books, will be the presenter.

Registration is requested for all sessions. Stop by the library desk, call 651-462-9001 (ask for the Wyoming branch), or email [email protected] to register or for more information about each monthly session.

Wyoming Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library, is located at 26855 Forest Blvd., Wyoming. Learn more at www.ecrlib.org.