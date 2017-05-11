Ag department to host open house

The Forest Lake High School Agriculture Department will be holding its annual open house and plant sale May 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students have chosen the theme “Agriculture Makes the World BEE-utiful” and will showcase a variety of careers and topics to highlight the diverse opportunities available in agriculture and courses taught in the department. Students will have exhibits and demonstrations to showcase projects developed in agriculture classes. Agricultural groups, government agencies, and local businesses will also be available with educational displays. In addition, local colleges will be on hand to promote careers in agriculture and post-secondary educational options. The department invites students and the community to participate in the day.

The open house will also kick off the annual plant sale. A variety of perennial, vegetable, fruit, and annual bedding plants are available. Stop by early for the best selection! The greenhouse will be open the day of the open house until 4 p.m. and school days starting May 15 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. until all product is sold. The greenhouse will also be available for sales on May 13 from 9 a.m.to noon. All of the plants were grown and cared for by students in the agriculture department’s plant science class and the proceeds will be used to support youth leadership programs and community service activities.

Forest Lake High School is located at 6101 Scandia Tr. N. More information about Agriculture Department activities can be found at www.ForestLakeFFA.org.