Boys golf 3rd in SEC standings

The Suburban East Conference season is heating up for the Rangers, who found themselves three points out of first place after two matches.

The Forest Lake boys golf team was tied for third place in the nine-team Suburban East Conference as this edition went to press, sitting in a tie with White Bear Lake with 11 points. Mounds View had the lead with 14, with Stillwater close behind at 13. Park (9), Cretin and East Ridge (tied at 6), Woodbury (2) and Roseville (0) rounded out the leaderboard.

The Prestwick Golf Club in Woodbury hosted the first conference match on April 25. The Rangers were closely packed in their finishes, with Ben Muntifering carding the best round with a 78. Nick Mogren was next with 82. Will Ihlenfeldt, Quinn Massey and Jared Hunt all finished with 83, and Derek Odland came home in 84. The Rangers placed fourth with 326.

The Rangers were more efficient in their second SEC match at St. Paul’s Highland National Course on April 26. Ihlenfeldt was the low man with 75, while Massey, Odland and Mogren all carded 78. Muntifering (81) and Hunt (85) were not far behind. As a team, the Rangers placed third with 309.

The third conference match at Gross National in Minneapolis, originally scheduled for May 1, was moved to May 18. The Rangers competed in the “fourth” SEC match at Stillwater on May 8 as this edition was being prepared.

In addition to their regular conference play, the Rangers competed in invitationals each of the last two weekends.

On April 28-29, Forest Lake bested a field of 18 teams in the Grand Slam Invitational hosted by Grand Rapids. Each team played one round on the Pokegama course and one on the Eagle Ridge course. The change in course made little difference for the Rangers, who shot 313 at Pokegama and 314 at Eagle Ridge to earn the trophy.

Counting in the team standings on day one were Mogren (76), Hunt (76), Ihlenfeldt (80) and Muntifering (81). On day two, Odland (78), Mogren (78), Massey (79) and Ihlenfeldt (79) were the scorers. With a 154-stroke combined score, Mogren claimed a place in a three-way tie for the individual championship. Hunt (156, fourth) and Ihlenfeldt (159, ninth) also made it into the top 10.

On May 6, the Rangers hosted an invitational at Forest Hills Golf Course. The Rangers finished in a tie with SEC leaders Mounds View (326 points) to share second-place honors in the field of 12. Stillwater shot 312 to win the overall title.

At Forest Hills, Odland tied for the second-best individual round with a 75. Ihlenfeldt tied for eighth (79). Muntifering (85), Hunt (87) and Mogren (88) followed. Massey was forced to withdraw due to migraine headaches after 10 holes.

The Rangers will make the long trip northwest to Detroit Lakes for a two-day invitational at the Pine-to-Palm course on May 13-14.