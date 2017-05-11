High-speed chase ends in crash with injuries

According to a press release issued by the Wyoming Police Department, it was 7:45 p.m. on May 7 when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle failing to display license plates. The driver fled at speeds reaching 80 mph, passing vehicles on the shoulder of Interstate 35.

The suspect originally fled northbound, but changed direction at the Stacy exit, leading police southbound I-35 into St. Paul. Officers from surrounding departments deployed several stop sticks in an attempt to end the chase with no success.

According to the press release, the suspect, later identified as Matthew Scott White, 28, of St. Paul, continued to flee south on I-35, but soon the chase came to an end at the intersection of Western and Thomas streets when White allegedly crashed into another vehicle and veered off the road. White suffered injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Regions Medical Center for treatment. A female passenger fled from the vehicle but was not apprehended. The 39-year-old driver of the second vehicle was transported to Regions for an evaluation of possible minor injuries. A 29-year-old pregnant female on scene was evaluated by EMS and released.

White reportedly has several outstanding warrants in Washington County for third-degree possession of controlled substances, aiding and abetting a felony theft, stolen property, and fleeing peace officers. The vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen. Police say evidence of additional criminal activity was also found in the stolen vehicle. The case remains under investigation and has been referred to the Chisago County Attorney’s Office for charges.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash, and Wyoming police are investigating the criminal conduct.