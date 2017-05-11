Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

August 10, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $147,952.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Julie A OConnell, As A Single Person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Maribella Mortgage, LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: August 25, 2005 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3535234

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: U.S. Bank, N.A., successor trustee to LaSalle Bank National Association, on behalf of the holders of Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2005-HE12, Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2005-HE12

Dated: April 24, 2013

Recorded: May 02, 2013 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3943678

And Corrective Assignment Recorded: May 02, 2017 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4110372

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100220710000048872

Lender or Broker:

Maribella Mortgage, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address:

3440 Cherry Ln Unit F,

Woodbury, MN 55129-7735

Tax Parcel ID Number:

23.028.21.14.0037

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Unit Number 4602, Baileys Arbor Townhomes, a Condominium, CIC 216, Eighteenth Supplemental, Washington County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $210,417.84

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

June 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 26, 2017, or the next business day if December 26, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 08, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

U.S. Bank, N.A., successor trustee to LaSalle Bank National Association, on behalf of the holders of Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2005-HE12, Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2005-HE12

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 031509F04

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

May 11, 18, 25,

June 1, 8, 15, 2017

685231