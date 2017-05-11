NLA track: Squad of 3 takes 2nd in Eden Prairie

Katie Danielzuk won three events to lead the Husky effort in Eden Prairie.

Annalise Schaaf

The North Lakes Academy girls track team sent a group consisting of just three athletes to a scored meet at the International School of Minnesota in Eden Prairie on May 6, but despite that numerical disadvantage, the Huskies finished second out of six teams with 89 points.

Calvin Christian only just edged the Huskies with 97. The three girls finished well ahead of full teams from Cristo Rey Jesuit (68), the International School (45), Hiawatha (26) and St. Paul Prep (16).

The Husky entry consisted of Katie Danielzuk, Annalise Schaaf and Lauren Welsch, all sophomores, and all sprinters: The Huskies did not have an entries in any race longer than the 300 hurdles. Lauren Welsch

Danielzuk scored the most points for the tiny team, taking wins in the 100 hurdles (19.90), 300 hurdles (55.14) and 100 (14.49). Welsch finished second in the 100 (14.58), and Schaaf took third (15.20) to complete a Husky sweep of the event.

All three girls competed in the high jump, with Schaaf finishing second at 4 feet, 2 inches, while and Danielzuk and Welsch cleared 4 feet to place third and fourth.

Welsch picked up a win in the triple jump, covering exactly 27 feet, and placed fourth in the 200 (30.99). Schaaf placed second in the long jump (13 feet, 3 inches) and sixth in the 200 (31.51).

The Huskies competed in their True Team section meet on May 9 and will return to the International School on May 16.