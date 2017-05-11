Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FOREST LAKE

Forest Lake, Minnesota
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
To Whom It May Concern:
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning Commission of the City of Forest Lake in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 1408 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, Minnesota on May 24, 2017 at 7:00 oclock p.m. The hearing will be to consider the request of owners/applicants, Cami Brouse and Terry Pool, to subdivide property adjacent to 9420 190th Street North, City of Forest Lake, Washington County, Minnesota, PID 25.032.21.33.0003. All persons who wish to be heard thereon will be heard at that time and place.
Dated this 8th of May, 2017
Donovan Hart
Zoning Administrator
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
May 11, 2017
686776