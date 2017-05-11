Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF WYOMING

The City of Wyoming Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Wyoming City Hall, 26885 Forest Boulevard, on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. to consider the request of Douglas Vargason for a variance from City Code Section 40 314, (2), (B), to allow the installation of an above ground swimming pool 43 feet from the Ordinary High Water Line of Heims Lake instead of the required 100 foot setback. The property is located at 25100 Firefly Avenue and is legally described as Lot 1, Block 1, Carriage Pass Plat 2:

