Ranger girls pass True Team track test

Jenna Parent now sits atop the all-time Forest Lake record list in the pole vault, after clearing 11 feet, 4 inches at Rochester Mayo. (Submitted photo)

Jenna Parent sets pole vault record

With the True Team track and field sectional meets to be run this week, the Forest Lake teams went to Rochester Mayo on May 5 to for the Dick Norman Invitational, which was scored according to True Team rules. The Ranger girls won their meet with 830 points; the boys took fourth in theirs with 726.5.

The individual highlight of the meet came when junior Jenna Parent cleared 11 feet, 4 inches in the pole vault to break the all-time Forest Lake record. That height earned her first place, and started off a 1-2-3 Ranger sweep, with sophomores Sofia Dodge (10-6) and Taylor Richot (9-6) following.

Parent was honored as the Field Athlete of the Meet for her vault, which was the best in the 44-year history of the Mayo meet.

Dodge claimed a victory of her own in the long jump (16-4.5), and also finished third in the 200 (27.18).

The Rangers achieved another 1-2-3 sweep in the triple jump: Senior Caroline Hansen (33-6), sophomore Jennifer Valley (33-4.5) and senior Abigale Buesseler (32-9) defeated all outside challengers. Chloe Foster well on her way to victory in the 300 hurdles. (Photo by Rachel Brisbois)

Ranger girls also swept the wins in the long distance races. Sophomore Regan Duffy took the 1600 (5:23.12), and eighth-grader Amelea Hauer showed her range by taking the 3200 (12:02.87). Junior Caroline Schoessow was close behind Hauer in second (12:05.77). Senior Amanda Forliti placed third in the 1600 (5:36.07). Seventh-grader Ava Wilson finished second in the 800 (2:33.19).

The Ranger 4×800 team finished second (10:28.73).

Junior Chloe Foster won the 300 hurdles (47.20), finished second in the 100 hurdles (16.04) and took third in the high jump (5-2). Freshman Maddy Dolby won the 200 (26.43) and was the runner-up in the 100 (12.92).

The 4×400 squad finished third (4:26.96).

For the boys, the top individual finish was earned by senior Dylan Windingstad in the 400 (51.96, second). The 4×400 team also placed second (3:38.14).

Junior Eli Dodge (10.20) and senior Remy Brisbois (10.35) placed fourth and fifth in the 100. Junior Ian Asperheim was fourth in the 400 (52.40). Junior Ryan Mead finished fifth in the 3200 (10:29.52). Senior Charlie Payne took fifth in the triple jump (38-0.5).

The True Team sectional meet occurred on May 10 at White Bear Lake after press time. The results of that meet will be posted online.