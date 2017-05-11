Regional Happenings for May 11, 2017

COLUMBUS

Comedy show

Running Aces Casino and Racetrack’s Laugh Your Ace Off Comedy Club will host a mother’s day weekend comedy show with headliner Sonya White, featuring Drew Janda, and hosted by Susie Saccoman. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. May 13 and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

WYOMING

Deaf and hard of hearing town hall

Deaf and hard of hearing patients and families face unique communication challenges that can be critical to overcome in a health crisis. An upcoming town hall meeting at Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming aims to help find solutions to those obstacles. The event will be held May 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 5200 Fairview Blvd.

SHAFER

Family Pathways benefit

Family Pathways will host a celebration at the Bloom Lake Barn at 17147 Bloom Lake Rd, Shafer, on May 18 at 5:30 p.m. Guests can eat, drink, and enjoy live music while raising money for the work of Family Pathways, its donors, and volunteers. Tickets cost $50 before May 1 and $60 after May 1 and include appetizers, dinner, live music, and auction. All proceeds benefit Family Pathways hunger relief, aging, youth, and refuge network domestic violence services.

WYOMING

Bark for life

There will be a Bark For Life event May 30 at the Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming from 10 a.m. to noon. The Bark For Life event is an opportunity for the community to come together with canine companions to raise money and awareness of cancer. Dogs get cancer, too, but the focus of the event is on how dogs keep humans going during chemotherapy and cancer surgeries.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. June 2 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. July 7 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

SCANDIA

Bee talk

Scandia Parks and Trails will host a discussion regarding the wonderful world of bees July 26 at 6:30 p.m. at 21120 Ozark Ave. N.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

SCANDIA

Buckthorn and earthworms

Scandia Parks and Trails will host a buckthorn and earthworm lecture Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at 21120 Ozark Ave. N.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Wes Miller.