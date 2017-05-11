Sports Briefs – May 11, 2017

Forest Lake flamethrowers

Senior Jake Wensmann pitches against Chisago Lakes in a 13-1 Ranger victory on May 5. Ranger hurlers mowed down everyone they faced last week, highlighted by Luke Wallner’s one-hit gem against Cretin-Derham Hall in a 12-0 win on May 2. The Rangers also beat Roseville 5-0 on May 3.

Undefeated Huskies to host TCAC tourney

No opponent has yet been able to stop the North Lakes softball team. The Huskies picked up another pair of wins last week, working a 10-0 rout over Academy for Science and Agriculture on May 2 and a 16-1 victory over Christian Life on May 4 to improve to 11-0 on the season. In the CLA game, Maggie Thiele struck out eight and knocked in three runs. The Huskies will host the Twin Cities Athletic Conference Tournament all this week at the Columbus City Fields, with the championship rounds occurring on May 12. The Huskies will be heavily favored to win the first-ever TCAC softball trophy.

Bremer named All-UMAC

Forest Lake graduate Alexa Bremer, a junior infielder on the College of St. Scholastica softball team, earned first-team all-conference honors in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. Bremer had been honorable mention all-UMAC the last two seasons. In UMAC play, Bremer led the league hits (30) and stolen bases (10), and was second in batting average (.517), on-base percentage (.563) and runs (20). The Saints (24-15) recently won the UMAC tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. Bremer and her team will head to Decorah, Iowa, to compete in a first-round pool with Luther, St. Catherine and Chicago.