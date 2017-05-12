Man allegedly makes threats with machete

A Forest Lake man was recently charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly menaced a relative with a long knife or machete in a home on Bay Drive.

According to court records, on April 2, Derek Robert Olsen, 24, of Forest Lake, was in the garage of a home in the 900 block of Bay Drive Southeast, where he had been staying, when a relative came into the garage. Olsen, whom the relative believed to be under the influence of some kind of controlled subject, allegedly held a blade the victim identified as a 2- to 3-foot-long machete to the man’s throat, causing the man to believe that Olsen was going to cut off his head. The man told police he was able to talk to Olsen and calm him down, at which point Olsen took the blade away from the man’s throat and began using it to hit various objects in the garage. The relative was able to get away and call 911, at which point Forest Lake officers arrived, collected the knife and arrested Olsen. Olsen allegedly told officers he uses methamphetamine.

Sexual assault

In recent weeks, a trio of notable crimes in the Forest Lake area reached their sentencing phases, perhaps most notably the case of Michael John Quesnel, 24, of Hugo, who was sentenced April 17 to 7 1/2 years in prison (with more than a year time served) for his second-degree criminal sexual contact conviction.

Quesnel was originally charged in early 2016 after the mother of a 3-year-old female relative of Quesnel began to suspect that Quesnel had molested her in Forest Lake. The girl was showing physical signs that she had perhaps been sexually assaulted, and upon further investigation, police were told by the girl’s older sister that Quesnel had also molested her when she was younger.

During an interview with police, Quesnel reportedly admitted to the crime. “I don’t know why. It just happened. I snapped,” he said, according court records. Learn more about the case in the previous Forest Lake Times story about it at tinyurl.com/lx83zxd.

Assault

Another noteworthy case reached the sentencing phase when Shawn James Lehmann, 41, of Forest Lake, was recently sentenced to seven years of probation for second-degree assault. According to court records, Lehmann was arrested in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day in 2016 after threatening to kill two people in a home in the 800 block of 12th Street Southwest. According to witnesses, an argument between Lehmann and two other people in the home escalated to the point where Lehmann brandished a knife at the two others and said he would have “no problem killing you.” Another person in the home said Lehmann had similarly threatened her with the knife over the course of the evening.

Robbery

A third case of note was sentenced in February when Douglas Lamont Gatlin Jr., of Brooklyn Park, got slightly less than 3 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of simple robbery, receiving stolen property and damage to property. Gatlin’s arrest was due in part to some quick work by some diners in the Forest Lake Perkins who tackled the 25-year-old to the ground when they saw him steal money from the business’s cash register.

According to court records, in the early afternoon, Gatlin used a golf club to bash in the windows of multiple vehicles in the Forest Lake Wal-Mart parking lot. Shortly thereafter, he went to Perkins and grabbed money from a cash register there, stuffing about $400 into his pockets. He was grabbed by multiple customers and employees before he could leave, and they restrained Gatlin until police officers could arrive.

The following are other recent Washington County Court cases related to the Forest Lake area:

• Robert Cody Thomas, 26, of Wyoming, was sentenced Jan. 19 for a fifth-degree drug crime.

• James Richard Lindorfer, 29, of White Bear Lake, was sentenced Jan. 30 for aiding and abetting burglary related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Justin Phillip Murphy, 34, of an unknown address, was sentenced Feb. 3 for receiving stolen property related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Lloyd David Belmore, 29, of Ham Lake, was sentenced Feb. 6 for a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Jeremy Douglas Glem, 46, of Forest Lake, was sentenced Feb. 8 for terroristic threats.

• Thomas Daniel Stachowiak, 36, of St. Paul, was sentenced Feb. 16 for a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• William Michael Temme, 50, of an unknown address, was sentenced Feb. 22 for a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Brandon Lawrence Gunderson, 22, of Forest Lake, was sentenced March 1 for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

• Jeffrey Michael Brown, 51, of Wyoming, was sentenced March 6 for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

• James Paul Miller, 59, of Forest Lake, was sentenced March 8 for terroristic threats.

• Jessica Rose Palomino, 19, of Forest Lake, was charged March 14 with a fifth-degree drug crime and DWI.

• Kyle John Tidd, 26, of Blaine, was charged March 15 with a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Patricia Lenore Howe, 47, of Forest Lake, was sentenced March 16 to aiding and abetting a second-degree drug sale.

• Timothy James Yaritz, 51, of Forest Lake, was charged March 20 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and DWI.

• Alicia Joellen Kampf, 44, of Forest Lake, was sentenced March 23 for a fifth-degree drug crime.