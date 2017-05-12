Sanitation truck overturns on 61

According Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer Tiffani Nielson, a Waste Management truck rolled over this morning at at 8:48 a.m. at Hwy. 61 at Headwaters Parkway in Forest Lake. The driver of the vehicle, 62-year-old David Larson of New Hope, was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

An inspection is currently being done on the vehicle in an effort to confirm that it was in proper working order, but according to police officials, Larson was driving too fast for conditions turning northbound to westbound.

The Times will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.