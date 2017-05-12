Trout Air is open for the season



The historic Trout Air Fishing Experience at Running Aces Casino & Racetrack opened for the season May 6. The trout pond is good for fishing enthusiasts of all ages and does not require a fishing license or gear.

For more than 50 years, Minnesotans have enjoyed the tradition of catching and eating fresh fish from Trout Air, and that is why Running Aces has partnered with the original family to bring back the tradition.

Running Aces gives guests the opportunity to take home their catch or enjoy the fish they caught to be cleaned and cooked by the chefs in the restaurant.

The 2017 season begins May 6. Hours of operation are Tuesday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11a.m. to 8 p.m.

Running Aces charges $10 per pound for fresh trout. Additional options include $2 pole rental and bait (guests can bring their own pole), $3 on-site fish cleaning and preparation for take home, and $9 for Running Aces chefs to clean and cook the fish for guests to enjoy in Trout Air Tavern (includes your choice of potato and soup/salad).