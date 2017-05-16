GALLERY: Ranger boys finish 6th at True Team sectionals

< > BJO'N

Photos by Rachel Brisbois and Brad O’Neil. Right-click for full-sized image.

The Forest Lake boys track and field team finished sixth of nine at the Section 5AAA True Team Championships at White Bear Lake on May 10.

The Rangers racked up 658.5 points. Blaine won the meet and qualified for the Class AAA True Team state meet with 902 points. White Bear Lake (837.5), Cambridge-Isanti (825.5), Centennial (747) and Mahtomedi (661.5) also bested the Rangers.

The Rangers defeated Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony Village (514), Duluth East (451) and St. Francis (402).

SPRINTS

The three Rangers entered in the 100 placed high: sophomore Corvell Wolter placed third (11.46), junior Eli Dodge was fourth (11.52) and senior Remy Brisbois finished sixth (11.54). Wolter picked up another third-place finish in the 200 (23.25); Brisbois placed eighth (23.58). Senior Dylan Windingstad finished fourth in the 400 (52.46). Junior Ian Asperheim was ninth (53.42).

DISTANCE

The Ranger distance team was led by the personal-record performance of sophomore Charlie Babcock in the 3200 (9:43.94, third). Junior Ryan Mead picked up a sixth-place finish in the 800 (2:04.42).

HURDLES

Junior Samuel Favreau placed 14th in the 300 hurdles (46.27).

RELAYS

The 4×100 team of Wolter, Dodge, Brisbois and sophomore Tristan Cordie claimed victory in 43.58.

In the other relays, the Rangers placed fourth in the 4×200 (1:32.79) and fifth in the 4×400 (3:33.59) and 4×800 (8:28.66).

JUMPS

Junior Chase Carlson finished ninth in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches).

THROWS

Junior Max Carlson placed 11th in the discus throw (127 feet, 6 inches). Freshman Logan Rowe earned the same result in the shot put (42 feet, 0.5 inches).

UP NEXT

The Ranger boys will take on their familiar conference rivals at the Suburban East Conference Championships at East Ridge. The SEC prelims will be run on May 23, with the finals on May 25.